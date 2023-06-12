Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here

My domain year so far – DNW Podcast #440

A deep dive into how my domain portfolio is performing.

My domain sales so far this year

On today’s show, I explore my domain sales results so far this year. I discuss the marketplaces where I’ve sold domains, where I bought the domains, and how many have been developed. I also run through the three platforms where I’m buying domains. It’s been a good start to the year for me, so let’s dig in…

