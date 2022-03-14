What makes domains valuable? – DNW Podcast #379

Looking at the data behind sales over $25,000.

What makes a domain sell for lots of money? How can you break out of low-range sales and sell a domain for $25k, $100k or more? On today’s show, Bob Hawkes breaks down the data. Understand the characteristics of domains that sell for $25,000 or more including the length of domains, category, and more.

Also: A big legal settlement, Russian fallout, notable UDRPs, Gravity.com and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com no-fee backorders

Bob’s NamePros post

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)