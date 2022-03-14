Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

What makes domains valuable? – DNW Podcast #379

Looking at the data behind sales over $25,000.

What makes a domain sell for lots of money? How can you break out of low-range sales and sell a domain for $25k, $100k or more? On today’s show, Bob Hawkes breaks down the data. Understand the characteristics of domains that sell for $25,000 or more including the length of domains, category, and more.

Also: A big legal settlement, Russian fallout, notable UDRPs, Gravity.com and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com no-fee backorders

Bob’s NamePros post

  2. J.R. says

    Definitely appreciate the data drops from B Hawkes on NP.
    A great contributor to domainer education.

