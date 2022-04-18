Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Unpredictable domain sales – DNW Podcast #384

by Podcasts 1 Comment

One of the biggest challenges for investors without tens of thousands of domains is sales consistency.

Image of globe at night with the words "Unpredictable domain sales" and "DNW Podcast #384"

Unless you’re one of the biggest domain investors, you likely get frustrated by the unpredictability of domain sales. When it rains it pours, and other times you’re in a drought. It’s also hard to test different approaches because of the small sample size. On today’s show, I give examples of this from my own portfolio and discuss how we might be able to learn from the biggest domain investors. As a postscript, just moments after putting the final touches on this week’s recording, I made another $5,000 Afternic sale.

Also: GoDaddy’s TLDs, end user sales, ICANN & more

Comments

  1. David Gruttadaurio says

    Another great show. Thanks for sharing your info with us.

    FYI: Dan’s lease to own setup is very buyer friendly. Clicking that option on the domain’s sales page gives the buyer a sliding schedule for payments. For example, a 24 month LTO (the lease term we use) offers payment prices for 2 to 24 months. We weren’t interested in leasing domains at first… we’re now big fans, Four sales have payment terms of 6, 10, 17 and 22 months. Sold another one last week for $19,500 that is a 24 month lease. We did have one lease default early, with just one payment made.

