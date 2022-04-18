Unpredictable domain sales – DNW Podcast #384

One of the biggest challenges for investors without tens of thousands of domains is sales consistency.

Unless you’re one of the biggest domain investors, you likely get frustrated by the unpredictability of domain sales. When it rains it pours, and other times you’re in a drought. It’s also hard to test different approaches because of the small sample size. On today’s show, I give examples of this from my own portfolio and discuss how we might be able to learn from the biggest domain investors. As a postscript, just moments after putting the final touches on this week’s recording, I made another $5,000 Afternic sale.

Also: GoDaddy’s TLDs, end user sales, ICANN & more

Sponsor: Sav.com domain auctions

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)