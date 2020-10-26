The domain sales stack – DNW Podcast #309

How Dan.com is building a tech and payments stack for domain name sales.

I’ve always thought of Dan.com as another domain landing page sales platform. But I walked away from my conversation this week with founder Reza Sardeha with a new way to describe it: Dan.com is a technology and payments stack for domain sales. You’ll understand what I mean after listing to this week’s newsletter.

Also: Still no .com price hike, Wines.com dispute, PayPal woes and more.

