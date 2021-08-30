Apes have taken over the domain business – DNW Podcast #353

So what does it mean for domain investing?

Before you roll your eyes, this is not just a podcast episode about NFTs. We’re going to dive into what so many domain investors turning their attention to Bored Apes and other NFTs means for the domain business. And although we don’t have hard data, it’s safe to say that it’s having an impact. Shane Cultra joins me to break it all down.

Also: Lots of premium sales, new escrow option, blockchain fight and more

