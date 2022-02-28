Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

.store Domains
register.to

Why domainers love NFTs – DNW Podcast #377

by Podcasts 0 Comments

Trading NFTs is a bit like trading domains.

Image with the words "why domainers love nfts" and "DNW Podcast #377"

There’s no debating that many domain investors have shifted some of their attention to trading NFTs. On today’s show, domain buyer broker Bill Sweetman (who has also caught the bug) explains why he thinks domain investors have unique skillsets that translate well to buying and selling NFTs. We discuss the similarities (and differences) between trading NFTs and trading domain names. We finish with a discussion about how NFT investors behave publicly, and how I worry about the domain industry looking this way sometimes.

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 43:47 — 35.1MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Learn more...

  1. Apes have taken over the domain business – DNW Podcast #353
  2. Domain pricing with Jeffrey Gabriel – DNW Podcast #242
  3. Newer domain investors find success – DNW Podcast #321

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News