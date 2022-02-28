Why domainers love NFTs – DNW Podcast #377

Trading NFTs is a bit like trading domains.

There’s no debating that many domain investors have shifted some of their attention to trading NFTs. On today’s show, domain buyer broker Bill Sweetman (who has also caught the bug) explains why he thinks domain investors have unique skillsets that translate well to buying and selling NFTs. We discuss the similarities (and differences) between trading NFTs and trading domain names. We finish with a discussion about how NFT investors behave publicly, and how I worry about the domain industry looking this way sometimes.

