2021 domain sales recap with Ron Jackson – DNW Podcast #373

A look at how the domain aftermarket performed last year.

Black background with the words "2021 domain sales recap with ron jackson" and "DNW Podcast #373".

On today’s show, DNJournal publisher Ron Jackson walks us through the amazing year in domain sales we just experienced. We discuss the floor prices of the top 100 charts, compare the numbers to previous years, and run through last year’s 7 figure sales. We also caution that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Also: launch .day, Canvas saga, Whois data and more.

