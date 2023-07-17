Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here
Domain Name Wire

Domain Name Industry News

10 years of domain lessons – DNW Podcast #444

1 Comment

Lessons to help you in domains investing and business.

10 years of domain lessons with Bill Sweetman podcast graphic

It’s been 10 years since Bill Sweetman launched Name Ninja. Since then, he’s helped countless companies acquire domains to launch new products and brands. On today’s show, Bill talks about many of the lessons he’s learned. These lessons are relevant to entrepreneurs, domain investors, corporations, and salespeople.

  1. Michael says

    Some good advice. Especially about keeping clients updated. There are so many brokers that just don’t keep you updated, which is incredibly frustrating.

