10 years of domain lessons – DNW Podcast #444

Lessons to help you in domains investing and business.

It’s been 10 years since Bill Sweetman launched Name Ninja. Since then, he’s helped countless companies acquire domains to launch new products and brands. On today’s show, Bill talks about many of the lessons he’s learned. These lessons are relevant to entrepreneurs, domain investors, corporations, and salespeople.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain auctions

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)