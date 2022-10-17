Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Whois info and blockchain impact – DNW Podcast #409

3 Comments

Will a new Whois disclosure system satisfy anyone?

Image with black background and the words "Whois info and blockchain impact with Marc Trachtenberg" and "DNW Podcast #409"

On this week’s show, I speak with Marc Trachtenberg, a shareholder with Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Marc represents both brand holders looking to protect their assets online as well as registries and registrars that are sometimes leaned on to help brands. This gives him a unique perspective on policy issues. We start the show talking about ICANN’s so-called Whois Disclosure System and then switch to a discussion about blockchain domains and the coming clash these might have with ICANN, as well as other challenges for blockchain domain initiatives.

Also: a busy UDRP week, Starlink, and a domain downgrade

  2. Erwin Groen says

    Awesome episode! Truly fascinating, great insight of the issues ICANN faces in regards to blockchain domain names. Looking forward to hearing Nole from Hey.tx contribute to his views/opinions on his tld extension and Handshake moving forward..

  3. NetOperator Wibby says

    Marc is super knowledgeable, I learned a bit. I’m glad he acknowledges StoppableDomains’ claims of “there can only be one .wallet” as fallacious. I was beginning to think that wasn’t blatantly obvious to others.

