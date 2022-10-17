Whois info and blockchain impact – DNW Podcast #409

Will a new Whois disclosure system satisfy anyone?

On this week’s show, I speak with Marc Trachtenberg, a shareholder with Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Marc represents both brand holders looking to protect their assets online as well as registries and registrars that are sometimes leaned on to help brands. This gives him a unique perspective on policy issues. We start the show talking about ICANN’s so-called Whois Disclosure System and then switch to a discussion about blockchain domains and the coming clash these might have with ICANN, as well as other challenges for blockchain domain initiatives.

Also: a busy UDRP week, Starlink, and a domain downgrade

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

