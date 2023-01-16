Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here
Fighting uncapped prices – DNW Podcast #420

Why Namecheap fought against uncapped domain prices, and what it means for the domain industry.

When ICANN removed price caps on .org and .info domains a few years ago, domain name registrar Namecheap didn’t sit by idly. It challenged the removal and the process that led to it, eventually filing for the Independent Review Process. The panel handed down the decision last month, mostly in Namecheap’s favor. Why did Namecheap take on this fight? What will happen now? And what does this mean for the future of .com prices? Today, we chat with Owen Smigelski, who led the fight on behalf of Namecheap.

Also: Bad reputation, big domain upgrade, i2coalition and more

