Squadhelp’s big investment – DNW Podcast #430

Here’s what Squadhelp plans to do with its big investment.

Domain name and naming marketplace Squadhelp announced a $10 million investment from Hilco Digital last month. On today’s show, Squadhelp CEO Darpan Munjal talks about what this means for domain sellers. He also explains how the company is leveraging AI to sell more domains, and some jobs at Squadhelp that people listening to this show might be a fit for.

Also: Broker code of conduct, MarkMonitor’s new expired domain service, and a High Times legal judgment

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

