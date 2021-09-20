Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

Selling more geo domains – DNW Podcast #355

by Podcasts 0 Comments

Can SquadHelp crack the geo domain sales code?

Picture of Darpan Munjal with the words "Selling more geo domains"

Can SquadHelp crack the code to help you sell more geo domains? On today’s show, SquadHelp CEO Darpan Munjal discusses the company’s plans to help you sell more domains like LosAngelesSiding.com and AustinAllergists.com. We also get an update on lots of new features that should help you sell your domains.

Also: An Epik hack, “keeping” domains, record-breaking sale, and more

Sponsor: Dan.com API Partner Program

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 32:28 — 26.0MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Learn more...

  1. Sell more domains with a crowd – DNW Podcast #294
  2. Newer domain investors find success – DNW Podcast #321
  3. DNS using blockchain technology – DNW Podcast #341

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News