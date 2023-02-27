Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here

Where to sell your domains – DNW Podcast #426

Learn about where you can sell your domains and the pluses and minuses of each platform.

Graphic with the title "where to sell your domains" and "DNW Podcast #426"

On today’s show, I discuss the platforms for selling your domains and their relative benefits/drawbacks. Learn about commissions, features, and the best way to sell your domain names.

Also: RDNH, GoDaddy aftermarket

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 24:45 — 19.9MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

