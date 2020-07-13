Sell more domains with a crowd – DNW Podcast #294

Squadhelp is becoming a formidable player in the domain aftermarket.

It’s one thing to list your brandable domains for sale. It’s another thing to list them for sale and have people suggest them to end users at the exact moment they’re searching for a name. That’s one of the many benefits of Squadhelp, a crowd-sourced naming service. On today’s show, Squadhelp CEO Darpan Munjal explains how the platform works and talks about the company’s new white label domain marketplace system. You can see the white label marketplace I created here.

Also: Walmart’s odd domain registrations, Verisign takes action against Covid-19 domains, new Sedo brokerage tool and more.

