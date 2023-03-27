ICANN Spring Break 2023 – DNW Podcast #429

Here’s what really happened in Cancun.

It was a wet and wild Spring Break 2023 for ICANN in Cancun this month! OK, maybe not. On today’s show, Michele Neylon talks about what really happened at the ICANN meeting in Cancun. What was the general mood? What’s happening with new top level domains? Hear about that and more on today’s show.

Also: Squadhelp’s helpful haul, 420 and more

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

