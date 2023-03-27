Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here

ICANN Spring Break 2023 – DNW Podcast #429

2 Comments

Here’s what really happened in Cancun.

Graphic that says "ICANN Spring Break 2023"

It was a wet and wild Spring Break 2023 for ICANN in Cancun this month! OK, maybe not. On today’s show, Michele Neylon talks about what really happened at the ICANN meeting in Cancun. What was the general mood? What’s happening with new top level domains? Hear about that and more on today’s show.

Also: Squadhelp’s helpful haul, 420 and more

  1. Scott says

    According to the podcast, Dot com is the gold standard, essential to global internet usage and commerce. But there should be no restrictions over how much the dot com registry, which has a stranglehold on the contract, should be allowed to charge users for a dot com domain, just as long as the renewal price doesn’t rise too much from the registration cost?

    Reply

  2. Scott says

    Interesting observations about ICANN’s historical productivity.

    An organization with three meetings a year and still notorious for progress at a snail’s pace. That is the nature of large organizations, to hold junkets at locations around the world where friends gather to talk and hit the town with just enough work done to say it was worth it and kick the can to the next meeting so everyone can see each other soon in another interesting global location. March, June, and October this year – Cancun, Washington and Hamburg. Nice for the global corporate jet set that go to these meetings, but it seems a bit excessive though. Two in person meetings and one virtual meeting would be lower cost and more inclusive, wouldn’t it?

    Who bears that cost of putting on all those meetings? Does it come from domain registration fees – that $0.18 a domain registrants get charged? Is there any concern at ICANN for lowering fees by reining in the organization’s expenditures? Maybe that fee could be lowered to $0.10 per domain one day? Why is the $0.18 fee a given? Can’t ICANN get by on $0.10 a domain? It does have a pretty fat balance sheet. Reducing fees…You can just hear the laughter.

    Reply

