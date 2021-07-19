.US and domain sales review – DNW Podcast #347

Ron Jackson reviews the market for .us domains and we discuss the top 10 domain sales so far this year.

This week I catch up with Ron Jackson of DNJournal. Ron launched a new site dedicated to spreading the word about .us domain names. We talk about the market for .us, how many .us sales Ron has made this year, and then review the top 10 overall domain sales so far this year.

Also: New Sedo and GoDaddy features, no Seattle, Germany, and more.

Sponsor: Dan.com

