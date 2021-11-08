Startups and domains with Ben Katz – DNW Podcast #362

This entrepreneur understands the value of great domain names.

My guest today is serial entrepreneur Ben Katz, currently CEO of Happy Head. Previously, he was with Card.com when it acquired its great domain, and Ben discusses the negotiations and payment plan they used to acquire it, the challenge of convincing the board to spend the money, as well as the value it brought to the company. Ben has a lot of great domain stories to tell from his many ventures, and I bet you’ll enjoy today’s episode.

Also: Frank Schilling’s latest payday, earnings season, Canvas.com lawsuit, meta frenzy, Patsy Cline and more.

