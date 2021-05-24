How cryptocurrency drives the domain aftermarket – DNW Podcast #339

Will a drop in cryptocurrency prices impact the domain aftermarket?

Crypto markets had a wild ride last week. My guest this week, Amanda Waltz of Saw.com, discusses the impact that cryptocurrency prices have on domain name sales. Even if you don’t own cryptocurrency, your domain investments might do better when cryptocurrencies are doing well.

Also: Bill Gates loses, Pheenix won’t be reborn, Nubank fight, and more.

