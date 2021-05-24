Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

How cryptocurrency drives the domain aftermarket – DNW Podcast #339

by Podcasts 0 Comments

Will a drop in cryptocurrency prices impact the domain aftermarket?

Image of Amanda Waltz with the words "DNW Podcast #339 How crypto drives the domain aftermarket"

Crypto markets had a wild ride last week. My guest this week, Amanda Waltz of Saw.com, discusses the impact that cryptocurrency prices have on domain name sales. Even if you don’t own cryptocurrency, your domain investments might do better when cryptocurrencies are doing well.

Also: Bill Gates loses, Pheenix won’t be reborn, Nubank fight, and more.

Sponsor: DAN.com

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

