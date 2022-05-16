Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Big sales and payment plans – DNW Podcast #388

How Doron Vermaat made these big sales and why he likes payment plans.

The words "Big sales and payment plans with Doron Vermaat" and "DNW Podcast #388" on a black background

Doron Vermaat comes on the show this week to talk about two of his recent big sales. Doron is a domain investor and co-founder of Efty. We talk about the two sales: how they came together, how he negotiated, and how he closed the deals. One of the transactions is on a payment plan, and Doron explains why he thinks offering payment plans is a good idea.

Also: .eth fallout, .hiphop, .tattoo, ICANN goes to Washignton(s), and more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 37:28 — 30.0MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

