Domain Investing with Adam Strong – DNW Podcast #312

Adam Strong talks about the state of the domain name aftermarket.

Domain investor Adam Strong returns to the show today to talk about what he’s seeing in the domain aftermarket during this strange year. Adam sees the high level of the market through Evergreen.com, and also has a portfolio of 14,000 domains. We talk about pricing domains, negotiations, and more. Oh, and Adam has an important tip for PayPal users.

Also: Jonathan T on the move, aftermarket rebound, Wix disappoints, Google news and more.

