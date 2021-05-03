Brandable domain investor success story – DNW Podcast #336

How Keith DeBoer built a six-figure-a-year brandable domain portfolio.

Domain investor Keith DeBoer started dabbling in domains in 2014. Within a few years, he started making six figures per year and he’s now a full-time domain investor. On today’s show, Keith talks about how he acquires good brandable domain names, where he sells them, and provides examples of some of his recent sales. If you like this episode, check out Keith’s podcast Brandable Insider.

Tool of the week: howmuchisadomainnameworth.com

Also: Escrow.com’s big quarter, massive four letter domain sale, GoDaddy’s move, buy now landers and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com

