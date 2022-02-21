Talking BINs and logos with Richard Lau – DNW Podcast #376

Richard Lau explains his domain pricing strategy and gives an update on his Logo.com venture.

Richard Lau is a long-time domain investor who has left a mark on the industry. He founded (and later sold) NamesCon and has helped connect a charity, The Water School, to the generous domain investment community. On today’s show, Richard explains why he prices all of his domains and why he’s thinking about repricing most of them soon. He also discusses how the psyche of the typical domain buyer has changed over the years. We also talk about Logo.com and how Richard is following a similar modus operandi for this business as he did for resume.com.

