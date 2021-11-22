Expired Domains (part one) – DNW Podcast #364

Expired domain tips and tricks, part 1.

Many domain investors acquire much of their inventory from expired domain services. This week kicks off a two-part series about expired domains with Bill Sweetman of Name Ninja. On today’s show, Bill explains what to look out for when monitoring expired domains and when and where to place backorders. It’s a great discussion for both end users and domain investors. (I also created a list of which services auction off each registrars’ domains.)

Sponsor: Backorder domains at Sav.com

