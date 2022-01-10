AbdulBasit Makrani – DNW Podcast #370

Domain investors shares his story and tips.

I’m really excited about today’s guest, domain investor AbdulBasit Makrani. I’ve been following him for years and learning a lot from his blog at AbdulBasit.com. There, he shares his experience selling domains and lots of practical tips. His tip about using SnapNames has saved me a lot of money. Today, we talk about his journey in domain investing, where he acquires and sells domains, his pricing strategy, and much more. You’ll learn a lot from this show.

Also: Canvas.com shock, stolen domains, Simple Plan, Baby Shark and more.

