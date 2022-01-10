Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

AbdulBasit Makrani – DNW Podcast #370

by Podcasts 2 Comments

Domain investors shares his story and tips.

Image that says AbdulBasit Makrani and DNW Podcast #370

I’m really excited about today’s guest, domain investor AbdulBasit Makrani. I’ve been following him for years and learning a lot from his blog at AbdulBasit.com. There, he shares his experience selling domains and lots of practical tips. His tip about using SnapNames has saved me a lot of money. Today, we talk about his journey in domain investing, where he acquires and sells domains, his pricing strategy, and much more. You’ll learn a lot from this show.

Also: Canvas.com shock, stolen domains, Simple Plan, Baby Shark and more.

Comments

  1. J.R. says

    Insightful.

    More proof you don’t have to be from Schwartz and Mann era of domain speculation to make nice annual profits – if you learn to play the game right.

    Abdul Basit is playing the game right.

