AbdulBasit Makrani – DNW Podcast #370

I’m really excited about today’s guest, domain investor AbdulBasit Makrani. I’ve been following him for years and learning a lot from his blog at AbdulBasit.com. There, he shares his experience selling domains and lots of practical tips. His tip about using SnapNames has saved me a lot of money. Today, we talk about his journey in domain investing, where he acquires and sells domains, his pricing strategy, and much more. You’ll learn a lot from this show.
Also: Canvas.com shock, stolen domains, Simple Plan, Baby Shark and more.
Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers
Comments
J.R. says
Insightful.
More proof you don’t have to be from Schwartz and Mann era of domain speculation to make nice annual profits – if you learn to play the game right.
Abdul Basit is playing the game right.
Emeka says
One of my favorite domain investors that I follow among many others . Happy you have him on today .