Your 2022 domain investing plan

Here’s how to make 2022 a great year for domain investing.

Want to make 2022 your best domain investing year yet? On today’s show, I’ll show you some tips and suggestions that I’ve learned from some of the best domain investors. We’ll discuss how to analyze your results, get organized, perform a domain audit, set a strategy, replenish your portfolio and renew the right domains. Here’s to a great 2022!

Also: Enom outage, edibles fight, CentralNic’s big year, Canvas.com and more.

Sponsor: Sell domains with Sav.com auctions.

