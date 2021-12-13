Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Thought Convergence auction recap – DNW Podcast #367

by Podcasts 0 Comments

Auction grosses over $2 million. Here are the takeaways.

Last week Thought Convergence liquidated much of its domain portfolio through a three-day auction. On today’s show, I talk with Thought Convergence CEO Ammar Kubba and domain investor Adam Strong to get their thoughts on how it went. We talk about the technical issues and play pundit on the winning bids.

Also: Charity domains, NFTs, .UK, Nokia and more

Sponsor: Dan.com API Partnership Program

