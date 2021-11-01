How Namecheap tackles abuse – DNW Podcast #361

How the second largest retail registrar handles abuse.

Last month, I spoke with Tucows CEO Elliot Noss about DNS abuse in episode 359. Today, Namecheap COO Hillan Klein comes on the show to talk about his company’s approach to the challenge. Klein shocked me by saying that Namecheap employs over 120 people to tackle abuse. He explains the company’s philosophy about privacy as it relates to alleged abuse, and what Namecheap has done to clean up problems that manifested last year when the pandemic upended its previous abuse management process. You’ll also learn about at least one clever approach the ‘bad guys’ take to slow down enforcement.

Also: Meta, Versign earnings, UDRPs, and a stolen domain lawsuit is dismissed

Sponsor: Dan API Partnership Program

