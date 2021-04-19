Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

register.to

Tackling DNS Abuse – DNW Podcast #334

by Podcasts 0 Comments

New group wants to get a handle on DNS abuse such as phishing and malware distribution.

Headshot photo of Graeme Bunton with the words "Tackling DNS Abuse" and "DNW Podcast #334"

My guest this week is Graeme Bunton, Director of the new DNS Abuse Institute. We discuss types of DNS abuse and how the institute plans to help the domain name ecosystem combat abuse.

Tip of the week: Bulk auth codes at NameBright

Also: Blockbuster Angel.com sale, Facebook lawsuit, Queen of .XYZ

Sponsor: Sav.com

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:39 — 23.8MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Learn more...

  1. New Domain Transfer Policy – DNW Podcast #111
  2. Domain pricing with Jeffrey Gabriel – DNW Podcast #242
  3. A new TLD update with Sandeep Ramchandani – DNW Podcast #248

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News