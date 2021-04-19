Tackling DNS Abuse – DNW Podcast #334

New group wants to get a handle on DNS abuse such as phishing and malware distribution.

My guest this week is Graeme Bunton, Director of the new DNS Abuse Institute. We discuss types of DNS abuse and how the institute plans to help the domain name ecosystem combat abuse.

Tip of the week: Bulk auth codes at NameBright

Also: Blockbuster Angel.com sale, Facebook lawsuit, Queen of .XYZ

