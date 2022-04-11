Both sides of DNS abuse – DNW Podcast #383

A look at both side of the equation.

No one listening to this podcast wants people to use domain names and websites for scams, spam, and spreading malware. But who should be responsible for policing this? How much effort should domain registrars and registries have to expend to root it out? And what about the collateral damage to legitimate websites? Today, I chat about these topics with Jothan Frakes. Jothan has been in the DNS space for three decades and has seen this debate play out over time. He understands both sides of the equation and discusses why ICANN and its contracted parties are often the ones targeted to clean up the mess.

Also: My takedown story, legal mistakes, Radix’s big year

Here are links to some of the things discussed on today’s show: Anti-Phishing Working Group | Mail, Mobile and Messaging Anti-Abuse Working Group | DNS Abuse Institute | Internet & Jurisdiction | ICANN Registrar Stakeholder Group | ICANN Registry Stakeholder Group | Internet Infrastructure Coalition | Domain Name Association | Jothan Frakes

