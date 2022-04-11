Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

.store Domains

Both sides of DNS abuse – DNW Podcast #383

by Podcasts 0 Comments

A look at both side of the equation.

Image that says "Both sides of DNS abuse with Jothan Frakes" and DNW Podcast #383

No one listening to this podcast wants people to use domain names and websites for scams, spam, and spreading malware. But who should be responsible for policing this? How much effort should domain registrars and registries have to expend to root it out? And what about the collateral damage to legitimate websites? Today, I chat about these topics with Jothan Frakes. Jothan has been in the DNS space for three decades and has seen this debate play out over time. He understands both sides of the equation and discusses why ICANN and its contracted parties are often the ones targeted to clean up the mess.

Also: My takedown story, legal mistakes, Radix’s big year

Here are links to some of the things discussed on today’s show: Anti-Phishing Working GroupMail, Mobile and Messaging Anti-Abuse Working GroupDNS Abuse InstituteInternet & JurisdictionICANN Registrar Stakeholder GroupICANN Registry Stakeholder GroupInternet Infrastructure Coalition | Domain Name Association | Jothan Frakes

Sponsor: Sav.com no-fee backorders

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 38:32 — 30.9MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Learn more...

  1. Interviews at SXSW – DNW Podcast #76
  2. 2017 Predictions – DNW Podcast #116
  3. The Toxic Avenger – DNW Podcast #138

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News