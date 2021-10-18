Managing DNS abuse – DNW Podcast #359

Tucows CEO Elliot Noss talks about the company’s new initiative.

A lot of good comes from the internet. So does a lot of bad: phishing, spam, explicit child material, etc. On today’s show, Tucows CEO Elliot Noss shares an initiative his company is undertaking to raise awareness and formulate how Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) responds to abuse connected to domains registered through Tucows and its resellers. Domain registrars are just one part of the internet, but they can play an important role.

Also: EU headaches, OpenSea, Sav milestone and more

Sponsor: Dan.com API Partner Program

