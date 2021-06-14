Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Top domain name sales & crypto impact – DNW Podcast #342

by Podcasts

Let’s review top sales so far and talk a bit more about crypto values.

Image with the words "DNW Podcast #342 mid-year review: top sales & more

This week’s episode is shorter than usual. I recorded this ahead of traveling, so there’s no news segment. Instead, I’m going to talk about two overarching themes this year: the impact of cryptocurrency values on the market, as well as strong domain aftermarket prices. We’ll kick off with a discussion about crypto impacts, and then I’ll run through the top sales of the year so far. Enjoy.

