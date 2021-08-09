My favorite domains – DNW Podcast #350

Here are my favorite domain names.

It’s the 350th episode!

We all have favorite domain names in our portfolios. On today’s show, I run through my favorite domains from my portfolio. They aren’t necessarily the most valuable, but I have my reasons for each of them…from “sweet” domains to ones I’ve used for businesses, I run through my favs and why.

Sponsor: Sav.com

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)