Great domain investing insights – DNW Podcast #340

Listen to these great insights to help improve your domain investing.

I’ve interviewed many great domain investors for this show, and some have left a great impression on me and listeners. Today, you’re going to hear some of the valuable insights I’ve gained over the past year from select interviews. You’ll hear from Mark Levine about his success with .io and .gg domains, you’ll get a sample of Logan Flatt’s domain sales, you’ll hear about what Elkhan Agamirza looks for in four-letter domains, and you’ll listen in to an evaluation of my domain shortbread.com with Michael Cyger.

Also: Bhavin’s big bucks, .Web decision, meet in Seattle? and more

Sponsor: Sav.com

