More domain investing competition with Braden Pollock – DNW Podcast #333

How increasing competition is changing domain investing dynamics.

Domain auction prices are going through the roof. What does this mean for domain investors? Is there a fallout coming? On today’s show, I discuss this with long-time domain investor Braden Pollock. Braden makes some good observations about today’s market that are worth considering as you invest in domain names.

Tool of the week: OneWord.Domains

Also: GoDaddy’s buying spree, UDRP cases, and more

Sponsor: DAN.com

