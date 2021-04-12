Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

More domain investing competition with Braden Pollock – DNW Podcast #333

How increasing competition is changing domain investing dynamics.

Picture of Braden Polloack with the words "omore domain investing competition"

Domain auction prices are going through the roof. What does this mean for domain investors? Is there a fallout coming? On today’s show, I discuss this with long-time domain investor Braden Pollock. Braden makes some good observations about today’s market that are worth considering as you invest in domain names.

Also: GoDaddy’s buying spree, UDRP cases, and more

  1. steven says

    sometimes wisdom is as simple as just letting common sense dictate….Braden’s understanding of the ‘kiss’ principle as it applies to sales is one of the things I always admired about him.

    thanks for sharing guys!

    • Emeka says

      You are a powerhouse Steven. Your portfolio is impressive .

      Braden speaks out and thats one of the things I like about it .

