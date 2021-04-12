More domain investing competition with Braden Pollock – DNW Podcast #333

How increasing competition is changing domain investing dynamics.
Domain auction prices are going through the roof. What does this mean for domain investors? Is there a fallout coming? On today’s show, I discuss this with long-time domain investor Braden Pollock. Braden makes some good observations about today’s market that are worth considering as you invest in domain names.
Tool of the week: OneWord.Domains
Also: GoDaddy’s buying spree, UDRP cases, and more
steven says
sometimes wisdom is as simple as just letting common sense dictate….Braden’s understanding of the ‘kiss’ principle as it applies to sales is one of the things I always admired about him.
thanks for sharing guys!
Emeka says
You are a powerhouse Steven. Your portfolio is impressive .
Braden speaks out and thats one of the things I like about it .
bradenpollock says
Thanks guys!