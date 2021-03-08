Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Adapting your domain investing strategy with Logan Flatt – DNW Podcast #328

Logan Flatt explains how he’s adapting his strategy for today’s reality.

Last week I wrote about how domain investing is constantly changing and how you need to change your approach to adapt. This week’s guest is a domain investor who has done just that. Logan Flatt returns to the podcast to talk about his results in 2020. He also explains some strategic shifts he’s made and tests he’s running to stay ahead of the curve. I also introduce a new segment this week — the domain investing tool or tip of the week.

Also: CNIC is an ad business, beauty domains, Desktop.com and more.

