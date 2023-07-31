Domain investing updates – DNW Podcast #446

How my domain investing year is going.

Two months ago I did a solo episode where I covered my domain sales through May of the year. Today, I give an update on my results since then. I also explain what I’m doing with lease-to-own at Afternic, what I’m doing for sales landing pages, and how Afternic Lead Center provides an overview of your sales funnel.

Also: Domain Data, earnings season, China’s woes, Ethereum Name Service and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)