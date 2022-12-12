Selling non-.coms – DNW Podcast #416

This investor has done well with non-.com domain names.

Doron Vermaat has sold 12 .com domains this year. But he sold many more non-.com domains on his way to a stellar year of sales. On today’s show, we talk about why domain investors might consider other domain extensions, run through some of his results, and talk about why Doron loves payment plan deals. You’ll walk away with a lot of ideas after listening to this episode.

Also: Escrow.com rankings, .com rankings, 3 RDNH and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com backorders

