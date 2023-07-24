Lease-to-own – DNW Podcast #445

Kate Buckley discusses LTO deals and the state of the domain market.

This week we catch up with Kate Buckley, founder of Buckley Media. We discuss what’s going on in the market and talk about lease-to-own, or long term payment deals on domains. With Afternic adding LTO capabilities, we discuss some of the things you’ll want to think about before doing one of these deals.

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

