Domain brokers discuss the market – DNW Podcast #393

Two domain brokers talk about what they’re seeing in the market.

Image with the words "Domain brokers discuss the market with Jeffrey Gabriel and Alan Dunn" and "DNW Podcast #393"

Last week on the podcast I opined about what’s happening in the domain market and what might happen as the economy changes. In the interim, the markets continued to tank and the recession word keeps coming up. So today, I brought on two people who have a pulse on the market, Jeffrey Gabriel of Saw.com and Alan Dunn of NameCorp. We talk about what they’re seeing first hand and if their clients are changing their preferences for top level domains, among other things. It’s a fun show.

Also: In-person ICANN, Frank’s TLD sales, Yachts.com, FDA tiff

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 34:44 — 27.8MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

