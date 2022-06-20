Domain brokers discuss the market – DNW Podcast #393

Two domain brokers talk about what they’re seeing in the market.

Last week on the podcast I opined about what’s happening in the domain market and what might happen as the economy changes. In the interim, the markets continued to tank and the recession word keeps coming up. So today, I brought on two people who have a pulse on the market, Jeffrey Gabriel of Saw.com and Alan Dunn of NameCorp. We talk about what they’re seeing first hand and if their clients are changing their preferences for top level domains, among other things. It’s a fun show.

Also: In-person ICANN, Frank’s TLD sales, Yachts.com, FDA tiff

