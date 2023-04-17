GoDaddy Auctions and Afternic – DNW Podcast #432

Joe Styler talks about what’s going on with auctions and the aftermarket at GoDaddy.

There have been a lot of changes on GoDaddy’s aftermarket platforms this year. Joe Styler, a product manager for aftermarket, joins us today to talk about some of them. We dig into improvements in the auction experience and he provides some big news about TLD availability in auctions. We also discuss the Uniregistry transition, Lead Center, and a lot of other questions you’ve probably been burning to ask (at least I have!).

Also: Aftermarket TLDs, charm pricing, AI and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com backorders

