GoDaddy domain investor update – DNW Podcast #360

What’s happening and what’s in the works for domain investors.

GoDaddy plays an important role in the domain name aftermarket. On today’s show, GoDaddy VP of Aftermarket Paul Nicks provides updates on what’s going on at GoDaddy for domain investors: the Uniregistry transition, Buy Now page results, Closeout pricing change results, and more. He also talks about what the company is doing to improve platform performance.

Also: .au domains, Portugal.com, and a Pocketbook.com update

Sponsor: Sav.com Domain Name Auctions

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)