Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

.onl you online
.online
.store Domains
register.to
Home Podcasts

All about Handshake – DNW Podcast #411

Leave a Comment

A deep dive into Handshake domain names.

The words "all about handshake with nole oppermann" on a black background, and "DNW Podcast #411" on an orange background

I talk to a lot of people who believe blockchain-based domains will solve all of the internet’s problems. They dismiss any counter-arguments and questions. Nole Oppermann of Hey TX is not one of those people. He’s a big believer in blockchain domains (especially Handshake), but he also recognizes the shortcomings and challenges these domains face in order to go mainstream. Let’s dig in.

How to claim reserved HNS domains, Hey TX

Also: Verisign, Muscovitch and Berryhill, CentralNic, and Toast

Sponsor: Sav.com domain auctions

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 35:26 — 28.4MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Share this post...

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit

Related Articles

Dynadot Expired Auctions. Now offering installment payments. View auctions.

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment

About DNW

Domain Name Wire is a trade publication for the domain name industry covering topics relevant to domain investors, brand owners, policy makers, domain registrars and registries, and more. Read More About DNW

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News