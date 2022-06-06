ENS vs. Handshake – DNW Podcast #391

A discussion about blockchain domain names.
I’ve had several podcasts about blockchain domain names over the years, but this show is different: we debate the relative merits of Ethereum Name Service and Handshake, two competing naming systems built on blockchain technology. Aaron Oxborrow, creator of ENS.tools and Mike Carson, co-founder of Impervious, join me for this debate. We talk about why blockchain domains are interesting to begin with and what the differences are between ENS and Handshake. We also discuss what the future for these names might be, how they might work in the “Web3” ecosystem, and if these namespaces are truly decentralized.
It’s a fun show, so hit the play button!
Comments
NetOperator Wibby says
Aaron’s comment about not wanting to pay some corporation money for a domain struck me as odd. While ENS sales support a DAO, they also support a company managing ENS…you’re also paying gas to buy domains.
Gas fees can reach up to hundreds of dollars. Decentralized or not, I’m not paying all that for a simple domain. Of course, I’ve claimed my username on ENS but geez!
I don’t think the internet is going the way of ENS, especially not with their security mechanism pricing out normies.
Andrew Allemann says
Gas fees are an issue and we didn’t have time to touch on this. For example, if you want to host a decentralized site, you’re going to have to pay gas fees every time you update the site.
https://domainnamewire.com/2022/04/04/creating-a-web3-website-is-as-easy-as-oh-nevermind-its-difficult/
AJ Medina says
Andrew, there were several updates not discussed on the Podcast. Nick Johnson with ENS is working towards gas-free DNS resolution.
Andrew Allemann says
Yes, I’m aware they’re working on stuff. Gas-free will be critical to long term success
Andrew Allemann says
I should also note that I reached out to Nick about this podcast to invite him.