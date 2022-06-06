ENS vs. Handshake – DNW Podcast #391

A discussion about blockchain domain names.



I’ve had several podcasts about blockchain domain names over the years, but this show is different: we debate the relative merits of Ethereum Name Service and Handshake, two competing naming systems built on blockchain technology. Aaron Oxborrow, creator of ENS.tools and Mike Carson, co-founder of Impervious, join me for this debate. We talk about why blockchain domains are interesting to begin with and what the differences are between ENS and Handshake. We also discuss what the future for these names might be, how they might work in the “Web3” ecosystem, and if these namespaces are truly decentralized.

It’s a fun show, so hit the play button!

