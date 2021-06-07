DNS using blockchain technology – DNW Podcast #341

A discussion on the merits and challenges of a DNS built on blockchain technology.

Would a DNS using blockchain technology be better than the current DNS? Andrew Rosener thinks so, although he admits there are some challenges to overcome. On today’s show, Andrew and I discuss the benefits of a decentralized DNS using blockchain technology, as well as the drawbacks and hurdles to getting there.

Also: Domain numbers head south, Hallmark loses, Dutch domain auctions and more.

Sponsor: Dan.com

