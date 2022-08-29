Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Call.com buyer reveals plans – DNW Podcast #402

Why this company paid $1.6 million for call.com.

The words "call.com buyer reveals plans with rolf larsen" on a black background

Rolf Larsen is no stranger to premium domains. One of his companies, Desktop.com, has already realized the benefits of a powerful one. So when Rolf saw that call.com was available for purchase, he immediately thought of Vkye, a voice over IP company that he’s the chairman of. He brought the opportunity to the company’s lead investor, who initially rejected the idea of buying the domain. But over the course of a few days, he came around, and the company ended up paying $1.6 million for the domain. On today’s show, Rolf explains why the company thought it was worth spending the money on the domain and how it plans to use it. We also get an update on Desktop.com and a new domain-related service Rolf is launching.

Also: MLB’s latest domain score, Sedo’s new landers, Canvas.com and more.

