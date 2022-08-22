Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

NamesCon 2022 preview – DNW Podcast #401

NamesCon returns to Austin next week!

In-person domain name conferences are back! After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, NamesCon returns in person in Austin at the end of this month. Today, I talk to NamesCon Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Soeren von Varchmin, about what to expect. He previews some of the sessions, talks about the refreshed venue, and explains an exciting concept taking place Friday afternoon of the conference. Soeren also provides a 30% discount code in case you haven’t gotten a conference pass yet. Listen to the first few minutes of the interview for that code.

Also: Inc. 5000, Radix, and .com rankings

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

