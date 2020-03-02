Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Death and Domains – DNW Podcast #275

How to prepare your estate as a domain name investor.

People don’t like to think about death or becoming incapacitated, but it’s especially important for domain name investors to make a plan. Our loved ones probably don’t’ have the same passion, and certainly not the same knowledge, about domain names that we do. If they need to step in, they need to know what to do.

Our guest on today’s show, Anthony Park, is an estate lawyer who is also a professional executor. He talks about what people can do to prepare their estate, and some of the nuances that domain name investors, in particular, should consider.

Also: Coronavirus impact, MMX hires, YouTuber’s lawsuit, Dumbledore & more

