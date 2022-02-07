Domain site reviews and tips – DNW Podcast #374

Let’s look at 10 domain sites: what makes them great, how they can improve and a tip.

On today’s show, I’m going to evaluate ten domain sites domain investors use — marketplaces and other tools — and highlight one thing I like about each of them, one way they can improve, and one tip about using the service that you might not know about. We’ll discuss Sedo, Afternic, Dan, Squadhelp, Escrow.com, ExpiredDomains.net, DotDB, Estibot, NameBio and LeanDomainSearch.

Also: Bird.com buyer revealed, Pocketbook.com’s win, domain fireworks, and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)