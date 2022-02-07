Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain site reviews and tips – DNW Podcast #374

by Podcasts 0 Comments

Let’s look at 10 domain sites: what makes them great, how they can improve and a tip.

"domain site reviews and tips" in white text on a black background with the words dnw podcast #374

On today’s show, I’m going to evaluate ten domain sites domain investors use — marketplaces and other tools — and highlight one thing I like about each of them, one way they can improve, and one tip about using the service that you might not know about. We’ll discuss Sedo, Afternic, Dan, Squadhelp, Escrow.com, ExpiredDomains.net, DotDB, Estibot, NameBio and LeanDomainSearch.

Also: Bird.com buyer revealed, Pocketbook.com’s win, domain fireworks, and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

