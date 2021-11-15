Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Ron da Silva, former ICANN board member – DNW Podcast #363

A discussion on governance.

Picture of Ron da Silva, former ICANN Board member

On today’s show, I chat with former ICANN board member Ron da Silva, who finished his term at the conclusion of the last ICANN meeting. We talk about board independence, how much of its deliberations should be public, the .org decision, if ICANN is “captured” by its legal department, and more. It’s a good conversation to learn more about how the ICANN board works.

Also: Expired domain shakeup, Meta craze, Farsight acquired and more

