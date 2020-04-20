Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domains in Hollywood – DNW Podcast #282

Why movies have such crappy domain names.

There was a time, not so long ago, when people went to movie theaters to watch movies. They were subjected to 30 minutes of previews before the movie began. And these previews included domain names for each movie. Bad domain names. Why do people that pick domain names for movies choose such bad ones, like CrazyMovieTitle-TheMovie.com? Today’s guest has investigated this, and even published an entire blog dedicated to breaking down movies’ domain names. Bill Sweetman explains why Hollywood is so bad at domains, and how he helped people like Phil Collins, Stephen Colbert, and Darth Vader get “their” domain names.

Also: .Org delayed again, GoodRX, Amazon’s domain plans, impact of the coronavirus on domains and websites.

